Play Brightcove video

Watch: Fire crews contain boat fire and start operation to prevent pollution of the river

Two people have been taken to hospital after a boat went up in flames on the River Thames at Pangbourne, Berkshire.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Saturday afternoon (8 September).

An operation is now underway to prevent pollution of the river with special floating barriers in place.

A third person on the vessel didn’t need treatment.

Little remains of the boat and firefighters say when they arrived there was “a large fire with thick smoke.”

They say those on board had “a lucky escape.”

An operation is also underway to prevent pollution of the river with special floating barriers in place. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Firefighters from Berkshire and Oxfordshire attended along with specialist equipment to contain diesel on the river from spreading and causing harm to wildlife.

The Berkshire fire river rescue team were also sent to the scene.

The cause of the blaze is not known and fire crews have been on site for a number of hours.

They say the construction of the boat, being made of fibreglass, has made it a challenge to put out the fire and there has been thick smoke in the area.

It is in a secluded spot and so no homes have been affected. Special traffic measures have been in place to allow the emergency services to attend the incident.

Fire officers told ITV News Meridian a work-to-rule by Environment Agency staff delayed their response to the incident. They are taking action over pay.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...