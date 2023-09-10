A man has died after his car crashed into a tree on the A251 in Kent.

Police were called to the incident in Ashford at 6.30am on Saturday September 9.

The driver of a red Mazda 6 estate car was reported to have collided with a tree between Boughton Lees and Trinity Road.

Officers attended the scene along with the South East Coast Ambulance Service where the driver in his 70s was pronounced dead.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are carrying out enquiries and would like to hear from anyone who might have witnessed the incident.