Harry and his dad Andy Mills prepare for the head-shaving

Twelve primary school boys from Berkshire have had their heads shaved in solidarity with their friend who is battling a rare type of cancer.

9 year old Harry Mills from Charvil near Reading, was diagnosed with bone cancer in July and faces 18 rounds of chemotherapy to shrink the tumour in his leg before he can have surgery.

The boys before their Big Shave...

....and afterwards

He was dreading losing his hair so his friends, who are all aged 9, and his dad decided to join him and raise money for Young Lives Vs Cancer.

They have already raised a staggering £21,000.

They cheered Harry on Saturday as he became the first to go under the clippers, alongside his dad, Andy.

The boys then followed suit, grinning for the cameras before and after their big shaves.

Four of Harry's friends before and after

"We've been completely blown away the last two days with all of the donations", said dad Andy Mills, "as have all of the families taking part in the hair shaveathon!

"We are sooo grateful for EVERY single donation, it will make such a difference for families that will struggle whilst a child of theirs goes through cancer treatment.

"Equally, thank you for all of the messages of support for the boys and Harry, that means so much to us and you can't put a price on that."

Byron Geldard from the charity Young Lives vs Cancer said: "Harry and his friends have done an amazing job in smashing their target of £10,000 in less than seven days.

"It's great to see his friends and family coming together to support Harry and his family. The money raised will go on to support many families, like Harry's, facing cancer."