A man and woman are being sought after a dog biting incident in Winchfield, Hampshire.The attack happened on private land off Totters Lane on the evening of September 3, 2023.

The victim, a workman in his 40s, saw a man and woman walking a black Doberman.When he approached them the dog bit the worker on the leg and hand, leaving puncture wounds and bruising.The dog walkers then left in the direction of the Old Potbridge Road towards Winchfield.Hampshire Police have released images of two people they would like to speak to regarding the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them.