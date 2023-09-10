Play Brightcove video

The moment a Hampshire police officer was caught chasing down a suspect on a child's bike

A police officer has been caught on camera using a children's bike to chase a suspect.

PC Taylor, from Hampshire Police, had to think on her feet after reports of a theft in Gosport on Friday evening.

Needing to respond quickly, she borrowed the bicycle from a little boy in the White Lion Walk area.

The bike was returned to the boy following the incident. Credit: Gosport Police

A man was eventually caught up with and arrested on suspicion of theft, burglary and shoplifting.

PC Taylor then returned the bike to the boy, who was thanked for his help in assisting officers.

Gosport Police posted about the incident on social media, saying it was a "brilliant joint-effort from everyone involved".

