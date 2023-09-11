Dorset Police have released an image as part of an appeal following a fail-to-stop crash in Bournemouth involving four cars.

Police say the crash happened at about 7.25pm on Monday 14 August 2023 in Manor Road involving a silver Fiat 500 and three other cars.

There were no reports of any injuries, however damage was caused to the vehicles.

It was reported that the driver of the Fiat left the scene on foot before emergency services arrived. Police carried out a search of the area, but they were not located.

Officers say they have also made enquiries to trace the registered keeper of the vehicle, but these have also been unsuccessful.

Police Constable Zach Dredge, of Bournemouth police, said: “We are continuing to investigate this incident and I have obtained an image reportedly showing the driver of the Fiat 500 involved.

“I would urge anyone with information regarding his identity to please come forward.

“Also, I would like to speak to any witnesses to the collision who have not already spoken to police, or anybody with relevant dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Dorset Police online or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55230128221.

