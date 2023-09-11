Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Christine Alsford has been speaking to Tyler Murphy about his efforts to help young hospital patients.

Imagine undergoing dozens of operations and living with huge daily challenges because of your disabilities, but still spending all your time helping others.

That's the reality for an inspiring young man from Sussex who is now shortlisted for our Pride of Britain fundraiser award.

Tyler Murphy, 26, set up a charity near Chichester to help and support other families - and make their stays in hospital a little brighter.

Tyler himself has undergone more than 30 different operations.

He was diagnosed with a brain tumour at 12, had radiotherapy at 16 and a stroke at 18, but it hasn't stopped him.

When he was in hospital as a teenager, he was so thrilled to receive a small gift, that he made it his mission to provide the same thing for other children who are undergoing treatment.

Tyler Murphy has undergone more than 30 different operations. Credit: ITV Meridian

"I'm doing it because I know I can make a difference. It's dead worth it because I want to inspire as many kids as I can," Tyler said.

"They were so overjoyed that I just thought I want to do this for everyone else."

Tyler's Trust, set up in his name, now supports whole families where a child or young person has to meet those same challenges.

The charity has become such a success, it now sends out scores of gift boxes every year packed with toys for young poorly patients and their siblings.

Tyler's mum says her son has helped raise more than £100,000 for the charity over the past 8 years.

"He's done all sorts of things," Jan Ellis said.

"I don't think I've got the words to express how proud I am of him. Even though I'm his mum he is inspirational - he's taken a really awful situation and found a positive in it.

"He is a fighter and I'm beyond proud."

The charity sends out gift boxes every year packed with toys for young poorly patients and their siblings. Credit: ITV Meridian

The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards celebrates the unsung heroes who go above and beyond to make their communities and the country a better place.

Nominated by the public, the winners come from all walks of life, of all ages, and from all over the country.

They will come together with stars from television for a glittering ceremony in London, broadcast on ITV.

Among them will be two winners from the Meridian region, picked from a shortlist of inspiring nominees.

Each day this week – on our 6pm programme and online – we'll showcase those who are in the running. The winner will be revealed on Friday's programme.

