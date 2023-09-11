A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a two-year-old girl, who was found in a pond in Hampshire.

Police were called at 5.02pm on Sunday, (10 September), to a report of a girl who had gone missing from her home on Forge Road, Kingsley, Bordon.

The two-year-old was found a short time later, unresponsive, in Kingsley Pond.

She was taken to hospital in a serious condition but died this afternoon (Monday 11 September). Her family are being supported by officers.

Hampshire Police are working to establish exactly what happened and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area of Kingsley Pond yesterday, prior to the incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 101, quoting number 44230369036.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or submit information through an online portal by going to Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) Op Brathay.