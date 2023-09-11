Child sexually assaulted in Oxford Sainsbury's store

A child has been sexually assaulted at a Sainsbury's store in Oxford.

Thames Valley Police have released a CCTV image of an individual officers believe may have vital information.

Police say at about 5.30pm on Tuesday 22 August, a man approached the victim, a female child, at Sainsbury’s in Cowley Road.

He was seen interacting with the child in a suspicious manner before touching her inappropriately over her clothing.

Investigating officer PC Dan Squires, based at Cowley police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who recognises the individual pictured in the CCTV to please get in touch.

“If you are the individual pictured, please come forward as soon as possible as we believe you may have vital information about this incident.

“We are also asking anyone with any other information in relation to this incident to come forward.

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230382487.

“If you do not wish to speak to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

