Man dies in Poole flat fire

A man has died in a fire at a first floor flat in Poole.

Dorset Police were called to the property in Thorncombe Close at 1.09am yesterday (Sunday 10 September 2023).

A man, aged in his 40s, was rescued from the address by firefighters but - despite first aid efforts of emergency services - he died at the scene.

Police say his family have been informed.

The occupant of a neighbouring flat was taken to hospital by a relative. His condition is not believed to be serious.

An investigation into the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding it is ongoing.

Police are assisting fire investigators in determining the cause of death for HM Coroner.

