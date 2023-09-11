New contemporary art gallery opens in Brighton

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Take a look around Helm, Brighton's newest art gallery.

A brand new contemporary gallery has opened its doors in Brighton. Helm will house both an exhibition space and a dynamic social space, showcasing a combination of emerging talent as well as world-renowned artists.

Margo in Margate

A number of artists from the Meridian region are displaying their work including 'Margo in Margate', by Margo Mcdaid, whose work reflects her love of all things bright and optimistic, as well as her life by the sea and Brighton-based Will Blood whose pop character skeletons merge childhood nostalgia with mortality.

A snap shot of one of Will Blood's paintings

Artist Will Blood said it felt 'phenomenal' to be one of the artists included in the gallery's inaugural exhibition.

Will added:

"It’s what I’ve been waiting for. In terms of my career It’s perfect timing, everything seems to have aligned at the right time. Now here I am amongst some of the world's best contemporary and street artists. "

Play Brightcove video

The space will also host an annual calendar or curated art events from solo shows to artist talks and live printing.

Helm’s inaugural exhibition Made You Look, will see a collective of UK and international artists presenting new work, spanning a diverse range of media including photography, graffiti, pop art and collage.

Founded by curator Eden Maseyk and entrepreneur Luke Davis, Helm represents a £1 million investment in the contemporary arts in Brighton. The pair met in 2018, with Eden advising Luke on his private art collection. One of his acquisitions, a spot painting by Damien Hirst will hang in Helm as a reminder of their artistic journey together.