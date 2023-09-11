BMW have revealed they will undertake a multi-million pound investment to transform their Oxford plant, securing 4000 jobs and focusing on the electric vehicle supply chain. It's the largest and oldest of the three MINI plants across the UK, including Plant Swindon where the body panels and some assemblies are made, and Plant Hams Hall which produces petrol engines.

The plant in Cowley currently employs 4,500 staff who build more than 1000 MINIs each day.

More than three million cars have been built in Oxford since it opened.

Last October, the company announced it was to axe production of its electric Mini in Oxford and relocate it to China.

However, with the sale of petrol and diesel cars to end in 2030, the factory will need to build electric cars again.

All Minis will be electric by 2030.

The Mini Plant is a landmark in Cowley

'Small, nippy and affordable', the original Mini was a sensation when it first went on sale in 1959 just as many households, hitherto predominantly carless, were thinking of splashing out on a vehicle.

It was seen as the first "classless car" and remained hugely popular for decades.

Last week Stellantis, makers of Vauxhall, Peugeot, Citroen and Fiat, announced the start of electric vehicle production after their £100m investment to make their site in Ellesmere Port their first globally dedicated solely to producing EVs.Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “BMW’s investment is another shining example of how the UK is the best place to build cars of the future.”

The production line inside the plant where they produce thousands of cars a day

The car company makes 40,000 electric Minis each year at its UK factory. Bosses said they will continue to build petrol Mini Coopers in three-door and five-door hatchback models.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said: “The UK has a proud history of manufacturing and BMW’s investment is a huge vote of confidence in this country as a global leader in electric vehicles.

"And following Stellantis beginning electric vehicle production at Ellesmere Port, just last week, to Tata’s gigafactory, this industry is motoring, creating thousands of jobs and powering our green transition.”

The Department for Business and Trade announced that a major BMW Electric Mini announcement is set to take investment in the UK Automotive Sector to over £6bn from 2020.