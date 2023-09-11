A secondary school in Oxfordshire will be closed today after it was confirmed that unsafe concrete known as RAAC has been found in the building.

The John Mason School secondary school and sixth form situated on Wootton Rd believed RAAC was not present in the building following a survey - but it has now been told otherwise.

Abingdon Learning Trust have said: "Unfortunately, we have now further information, and there is RAAC at John Mason School.

"We have been in urgent contact with the Department For Education. We are waiting on their guidance as to the next steps."

The school will be closed until next steps are determined by the DFE with measures being put in place to ensure effective learning is able to continue.