Two illegal dog breeders who kept 24 dogs and puppies in squalid conditions in Aylesbury have been sentenced.

At Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday 7 September, Hammad Javaid of Charmfield Road, Aylesbury, and Louise Lane of Upland Avenue, Chesham, were sentenced in relation to a number of offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, having previously pleaded guilty.

The court heard the bull breed dogs were kept in a house and kennels in a back garden at Bateman Drive.

The animals were discovered in a search of the property on 1 September 2021. Nine dogs, two of which were pregnant, were taken into possession by the council.

Members of the RSPCA returned five days later after receiving reports that the remaining dogs had been fighting in the garden.

The bull breed dogs were kept in a house and kennels in a back garden Credit: Buckinghamshire Council

Officers found dogs had been intensively bred and subjected to repeated caesarean sections. In several cases, some of the dogs had had two litters in less than a year.

The animals had also been left loose and unattended in the garden. The dogs had started to fight with each other, which resulted in the death of two dogs.

The remaining 13 were removed and the puppies that were subsequently born, were cared for by the RSPCA and Appledown Rescue and Rehoming Kennels. All the dogs have now been successfully rehomed.

Mr Javaid pleaded guilty to charges of unlicensed dog breeding, tail docking, three charges of causing unnecessary suffering and one charge of failing to ensure animal welfare, brought by Buckinghamshire Council. He also pleaded guilty to two further charges of causing unnecessary suffering brought by the RSPCA.

Ms Lane pleaded guilty to charges of unlicensed dog breeding, two charges of causing unnecessary suffering and one charge of failing to ensure animal welfare, brought by Buckinghamshire Council.

The remaining 13 dogs were removed by the RSPCA Credit: Buckinghamshire Council

Both defendants were sentenced at Amersham Law Courts on 11 September 2023.

Hammad Javaid received a total sentence of 20 months imprisonment.

Louise Lane was given a six month suspended sentence, together with 100 hours community service and 25 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) days.

She was also required to pay £500 towards the council’s costs in bringing the case. Both have been banned from keeping dogs in the future.

Rescued adult dog, Nala, enjoying life in her new home Credit: Buckinghamshire Council

Mark Winn, Homelessness and Regulatory Services, Buckinghamshire Council, said: "Buckinghamshire Council takes concerns over animal welfare very seriously. We are also committed to ensuring a level playing field for licensed dog breeders who are required to meet good standards of animal welfare.

"It is important that we take action against cruel and unscrupulous individuals who operate illegally, with no regard for the law or the welfare of the animals they are making money from. This case has been a great example of how officers from this council can work closely with officers from neighbouring authorities and agencies such as the RSPCA to achieve a positive outcome.

"I would advise anyone who is looking to purchase a puppy to carry out appropriate checks to ensure that the breeder is licensed. Councils have a public register of licensed breeders. You should make sure that you see the puppy interacting with its mother and siblings. Puppies must stay with their mother until they are eight weeks old.

"Ask to see photographs, microchip and vet records to show the person selling you the puppy has been involved in its care for the first eight weeks. If you have any doubts, walk away."

