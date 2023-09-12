Play Brightcove video

The ferry company has attracted a lot of attention on TikTok. Credit: Wightlink Ferry

A ferry company has gone viral on TikTok after creating an ASMR video mimicking another user.

Wightlink Ferry posted the video on its TikTok page yesterday and it's already got more than 43,000 likes.

The video shows one TikTok user showing viewers around a pink Mercedes.

She points out features like the Mercedes logo on the front of the car and the stereo system and repeats the word 'Mercedes'.

The video switches to a Wightlink Ferry employee who copies the Tiktoker by showing viewers around one of their vessels and repeating the word 'Wightlink Ferry'.

Many viewers shared their enjoyment of the video, with some saying they were left "howling".

One viewer commented: "I don't want a Mercedes, I do however want to go on a Wightlink Ferry."

Another said: "I've never wanted to get on a ferry so badly!!"

Wightlink Ferry runs crossings between Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

