Man dies in Newbury crash - police appealing for witnesses

A man who was involved in a crash in Newbury yesterday (11 September) has died.

Thames Valley Police said at about 7.35pm, a man, aged in his thirties, was involved in a collision with a bronze-coloured Honda CRV on the A339 Pinchington Lane.

The vehicle was travelling along the A339 away from Newbury town centre towards Greenham, entering the dual carriageway section between the Burger King and Tesco roundabouts.

The man, who was a pedestrian, suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made.

Investigating officer PC Freya Renton of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Three Mile Cross, said: “This collision occurred in the early evening, and very sadly, as a result, a man has died.

“I am appealing to anybody who witnessed the collision, or may have been driving in the area and has dash-cam footage of the incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“You can do so by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43230408025.

“The man’s next of kin have been notified and are being supported by officers. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

