The moment the lightning bolt struck the house. Credit: Brad Johnson

The moment a lightning bolt struck a house in Oxfordshire has been caught on camera.

The lightning hit the chimney of the house in Chalgrove on Sunday afternoon and was captured on a doorbell camera.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out shortly after 1:30pm.

One fire engine from Watlington and one fire engine from Rewley Road plus a hydraulic platform went to the scene.

The service said the hydraulic platform and small tools were used to make the chimney and roof safe following the lightning strike.

Crews left the scene at about 4pm. One fire engine from Watlington carried out a re-inspection at about 7pm.

