Police officers have been combing through the vegetation

Police have been combing through vegetation following the death of a two-year-old girl, who was found in a pond in Hampshire.

Hampshire Police were called at 5.02pm on Sunday (10 September) to a report of a girl who had gone missing from her home on Forge Road, Kingsley, Bordon.

The two-year-old was found a short time later, unresponsive, in Kingsley Pond.

A woman has since been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers have been seen today (12 September) wearing gloves and looking through vegetation for any evidence that might assist them in their murder investigation.

Flowers and soft toys have been left at the scene, with one note reading "Sleep tight little girl".

Matt Boyes, the vicar for All Saint’s Church, said the church is open for people who wish to pray.

He added: "It's a really tragic circumstance and an event like this has really shaken the community as you can fully understand but people have a real profound sense of shock that a child so young could have lost their life in a local beauty spot."

He added his "thoughts and prayers" are with the family.

Matt Boyes is the vicar for All Saint’s Church

Hampshire Police are working to establish exactly what happened and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area of Kingsley Pond prior to the incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 101, quoting number 44230369036.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or submit information through an online portal by going to Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) Op Brathay.

