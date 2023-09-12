A Kent Police officer who had an "inappropriate emotional relationship" with a rape victim has been sacked.

Police constable (PC) Evan Potter, 52, has been dismissed without notice after gross misconduct was found proven at a disciplinary hearing, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The IOPC found that PC Potter was assigned as the woman’s sexual offences liaison officer (SOLO) after she reported on 2 March 2020 that she had been raped.

He then formed an "inappropriate emotional relationship" with her, exchanging more than 2,000 messages with her in 15 days.

Many of these messages were sent by the officer while off duty and late at night.

Whilst a "substantial number of the messages were professional", some were "friendly and familiar in nature, with the officer teasing and joking with the woman, using nicknames, and discussing their private lives".

The IOPC said on one occasion, PC Potter sent a string of messages and appeared to encourage the victim to relive the rape while speaking to her as if he were the perpetrator.

PC Potter also met with the woman a number of times, often in secluded places such as a supermarket car park.

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: “PC Potter’s relationship with the woman was intense, lasting 15 days until his actions were discovered by Kent Police.

"In that time, he met with the woman on numerous occasions and exchanged more than 2,000 text messages with her.

“He should have known his conduct was wrong and failed to report this to his manager.

“From the start of their police service, officers are made fully aware that trying to form inappropriate relationships with members of the public who they deal with through their professional duties, particularly those in vulnerable positions as victims of crime, is completely unacceptable.

“Following a gross misconduct hearing, the officer has been sacked and placed on the barred list, meaning he cannot serve in policing again.

“This sends a clear message that behaviour of this kind has no place in policing and will not be tolerated – in this case, it was subject to a thorough and robust investigation by both the IOPC and initially by Kent Police.”

The panel determined yesterday (11 September) that the officer, who was based in Folkestone, had breached the standards of professional behaviour relating to authority, respect and courtesy; duties and responsibilities; confidentiality; and discreditable conduct.

