CCTV images have been released by police of a teenager who went missing almost a week ago.

Russel Burrdett-Deakin, 17, was reported missing from his home near Sutton Road at around 6.30pm on Wednesday 6 September.

Officers say they are searching extensively to find Russel and want to assure him he is not in any trouble.

Russel is described as having a slim build, dark hair with blue colourings and was last seen wearing red or maroon bottoms, along with a red Champion hooded top. Russel was also carrying a black Under Armor rucksack.

Russel Burrdett-Deakin was reported missing on Wednesday 6 September.

Chief Inspector Mark McLellan said: "We want Russel to know that while he may be feeling worried or scared, we’re here to help him.

"He is not in any trouble at all, and we just want to make sure he is safe. If Russel reads this, I urge him to please either call 999, or contact a friend or relative.

"We have officers who are available to speak at any time or, if he would prefer, he can also visit us at a police station."

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to call 999, quoting reference 06-1384.

