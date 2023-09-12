Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Meridian's Joe Coshan

Two men who violently attacked French armed police before crossing the channel on a small boat to Dover, have been sent to prison.

Salih Taib Abdullah, 33, and 25-year-old Ahmed Omar Saleh Khater were sentenced to 14 months and 12 months behind bars respectively.

The pair were captured threatening French paramilitary troops on body-worn cameras, kicking a smoke grenade thrown by the officers back at them and swinging makeshift driftwood weapons at them.

Kay Marsh from Migrant welfare charity Samphire said: "They're just desperate people who are in a state of panic trying to finish their journey.

"If they're being confronted by French police officers, who often have guns, smoke grenades and very military-looking uniforms, it's frightening for them I think."

The Gendarmes officers were patrolling Oye Plage near Calais when they came across the group of 51 migrants preparing to launch a small boat across the Channel on June 16, when they were confronted by Abdullah and Khater.

The officers, some of whom suffered injuries, were unable to prevent the vessel from launching as a result.

It was later intercepted in UK waters and joint-efforts from the French and UK authorities led to Abdullah, from Iraq, and Sudanese national Khater, being arrested by officers from the Home Office’s Criminal and Financial Investigations (CFI) unit as they reached Dover.

The pair admitted an offence of attempting to arrive in the UK without valid entry clearance.

Charlie Eastaugh, director of international operations for the small boats operational command at the Home Office, said: “We will not tolerate violence against our French partners, particularly by those attempting dangerous and illegal small boat launches which threaten the border security of the UK.

“Tension on French beaches is increasing due to the successful efforts of law enforcement in frustrating this organised criminal enterprise.

"Incidents like this highlight the complex and brave work of our French colleagues in the face of challenging conditions.

“We will continue to work hand-in-hand with them to tackle the criminal gangs behind these deadly crossings, to protect our borders and save lives.”

