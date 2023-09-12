Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man in Maidstone

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Maidstone.

Police officers were called to Lower Boxley Road at 6pm on Monday 11 September where a man was found with life-threatening injuries.

He was given medical treatment by emergency services but was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

His next of kin have been informed.

The woman known to the man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

Detectives say enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

