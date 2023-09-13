Car crashes into WHSmith store in Brighton

A car has crashed into a WHSmith store in Brighton this morning (Wednesday 13 September).

The vehicle went over an electric bike docking station and into the front of the store on London Road.

South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust said they were called shortly before 9.20am to the scene.

The car crashed into the shop this morning. Credit: ITV News Meridian

A spokesperson said: "Ambulance crews attended the scene and one person was assessed at the scene but did not require further hospital treatment."

The car has since been removed from the area and the road has been re-opened.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...