A debt-ridden hospital trust that serves 700,000 people is on the brink of "running out of cash" prompting concerns over primary care.

East Kent Hospitals Foundation Trust spent £8.4m more than forecasters predicted, five months into the financial year.

It means the organisation, which runs five hospitals in the county, has this year racked up a £39 million black hole.

An East Kent Hospitals Foundation Trust director revealed the financial situation in a board meeting on Thursday (September 7).

Richard Oirschot, a non-executive, told board members: "The trust's deficit of £39 million in the first 4 months is some £8.4m worse than the planned deficit of £30.6m.

"As a result of the current adverse performance and lack of progress on the trust improvement programme delivery for 2023 - 2024, the financial plan for a deficit of £72m this year looks extremely challenging."

He continued: "The trust is likely to run out of cash by the end of November unless revised forecasts are agreed with NHS England or performance changes dramatically."

The report explains the organisation lost money due to strikes, agency staff costs and failure to deliver planned savings.

At its last overall inspection by the Care Quality Commission in 2021, East Kent Hospitals trust was rated "requires improvement."

Speaking after the meeting, Damian Green, MP for Ashford, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): "I am naturally concerned about the trust's financial position, and have been in touch with them about it.

"My main concern is that the necessary measures which the trust is taking to bring the deficit down do not in any way affect patient safety.

"As an example, reducing reliance on agency staff provides greater continuity of care while saving the trust money.

"I hope to see them bring measures like this to stabilise their finances."

MP for Canterbury, Rosie Duffield, added: "In my view, we need to reform health and care services to build an NHS fit for the future, with a fully costed workforce plan that will alleviate pressures on existing staff and improve patient care.

"This is part of a ten-year plan for change and modernisation to deliver higher standards, speed up treatment, focus on prevention, and harness life sciences and technology to reduce preventable illness and cut health inequalities."

The trust stressed that an NHS body cannot run out of money to the point of being unable to pay staff or run services.

Instead, when a trust runs out of money, its budget has to be re-forecasted through a process called the National Protocol, in consort with NHS England, and new money is made available.

Michelle Stevens, Chief Finance Officer for the trust, said: "Our current financial forecast for this year is higher than planned.

"To mitigate this, a number of changes have been made that will enable us to improve our productivity and improve our financial position.

"These measures include stricter controls on recruitment to non-clinical jobs, reducing our use of agency clinical staff significantly by recruiting permanent staff and introducing an investment oversight group to sign off any expensive purchases other than drug or essential equipment supplies.

"We are already working with the Integrated care board and partner organisations as part of the national planning process to ensure there is no impact on patient care."

