A sketch of Dover drawn by John Constable, more than 200 years ago, has been found in a suitcase during a house clearance.

The pencil drawing was created by the artist on a sailing trip in April 1803.

Constable made a series of drawings, mainly of shipping, during his month-long voyage from London to Deal.

Less than 50 are known to be left in existence.

The sketch, which could now fetch between £2,000 and £3,000 at auction, was found in a smashed frame in a suitcase in a house in Leeds.

It is due to go under the hammer in Scarborough on Friday (Sep 15).