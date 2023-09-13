A family of cats were dumped in a Kent woodland in the hot weather with no food or water.

The RSPCA said the cats - a male adult, female adult and two kittens - were found in cat carriers in woodland off Sultan Road in Chatham, Kent, on Monday (11 September).

Temperatures that day reached a high of 26°C (79°F).

The animal welfare charity is asking people with any information to come forward.

The cats were left in the woodland. Credit: RSPCA

RSPCA inspector Kirsten Ormerod said: “It is really sad that these poor cats were dumped in hot weather and with no food or water. We don’t know how long they had been there for, but we’re just relieved they were found when they were before any further harm came to them.

“The female adult cat was very skinny and also likely pregnant, and the two kittens were riddled with fleas and worms. Thankfully they are all now in the care of the RSPCA and recovering well.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference 01151162.

