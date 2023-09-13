More volunteer flood wardens are needed to help support more than 70,000 properties at risk across Kent.

The Environment Agency says flood wardens are particularly needed in Maidstone, Tonbridge and Folkestone.

The role involves writing a Community Flood Plan and helping to implement it during a flood. The plan includes what to do before, during and after a flood, identifying vulnerable residents and most at-risk locations.

When emergency services and local authorities are helping those most in need, flood wardens become the link between those services and the community.

Flooding in the South East of England. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Many communities in the county are at risk of flooding, experiencing repeated flood incidents both historically and recently.

Carl Lewis, a volunteer flood warden in Tonbridge said: "You can see the difference we make to people, knowing they can rely on you when they’re in distress, knowing you’re there to help."

The Environment Agency is holding two online sessions on Tuesday 19 September and Wednesday 8 November to encourage people to become volunteer flood wardens and find out more about the role.

