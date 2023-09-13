Kent stalker who threatened to throw acid in woman's face jailed

A man from Sittingbourne, who stalked a woman and threatened to throw acid in her face, has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.

Duncan Friend harassed and intimidated his victim over several weeks. He also threatened people she knew with a machete-type knife.

The 51-year-old became known to the woman in December 2022 and bought her several gifts in the following weeks, including a bag, shoes and a scarf.

By the end of January 2023, the victim became concerned by Friend's constant messages, including demands she return the gifts.

The messages and abuse escalated as he sought to find out where the victim lived. He also called her repeatedly on several different numbers, many of which were withheld. Friend also made threats through people known to the victim.

Duncan Friend was arrested in February after a 999 call was made to police Credit: ITV Meridian

A 999 call was made to police in February, after Friend attended an address in Chatham, linked to a friend of the victim. They say he took out a weapon, resembling a machete, and waved it around whilst demanding the victim’s address. They say he also shouted threats that he would throw acid in the victim’s face and kill her.

Friend was arrested the same day and later bailed with conditions. He continued to send threatening messages to people including the victim, and in March he was arrested again.

Duncan Friend was charged with stalking involving serious alarm or distress and a count of possessing a knife in a public place. He pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court and was sentenced to two years and three months’ imprisonment. Upon his release from custody, Friend will be subject to a seven-year restraining order.

Investigator for VIT, Holly Felstead, said: "Duncan Friend subjected his victim to relentless harassment and intimidation and his actions have impacted deeply on her daily life. Friend has caused a huge amount of distress, fear and anxiety not only to the victim but to her friends and family.

"We are grateful that the victim has shown tremendous courage in coming forward and helping us secure this important sentence. I would like to praise her bravery in reporting these crimes to us and urge anyone who is being abused or harassed by someone they know to tell the police as soon as possible. Your safety is our priority and we will take whatever steps are open to us to protect you and bring to justice those who might harm you."

