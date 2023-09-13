A man who attacked a woman in broad daylight in Eastbourne has been jailed for three years.

Lewis Wood grabbed a 64-year-old woman in Hampden Park, before assaulting her and pulling her to the floor.

The incident took place at around 2.25pm on Saturday 25 February while the woman was walking her dog.

The 29-year-old was captured on CCTV creeping through the bushes before running back to his car after the attack just over a minute later.

Wood appeared before Lewes Crown Court on Friday 18 August and was sentenced to three years in prison, with an extended two years on licence, after pleading guilty to intent to commit a sexual offence and non-fatal strangulation at an earlier hearing.

The judge also imposed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), preventing Wood from committing further sexual offences.

WATCH: Lewis Wood is captured on CCTV parking outside Hampden park before the attack.

The court heard that just five minutes before the attack, Wood had been calling and texting a sex worker demanding sex in exchange for money.

Wood was arrested less than 20 minutes after police received a call from a witness who came to the woman’s aid.

His car was spotted by officers half a mile away from the scene. Cable ties and a mobile phone were found inside the vehicle.

Detective Constable Abi Kelvie, from the Safeguarding Investigations team, said: "This was a terrifying attack on a woman who was walking her dog in broad daylight.

"Thanks to the victim’s incredible bravery in providing a description of this man, we quickly caught up with Wood and he was subsequently arrested and charged.

"During the investigation we then found he had been trying to engage the services of a prostitute just five minutes before the attack. This showed this was a sexually motivated attack and Wood was on the hunt for a victim.

"Thanks to the work of the investigation teams, we have been able to remove a very dangerous man from our streets and this demonstrates our determination to catch offenders and get justice for their victims."

