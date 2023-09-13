A man has been punched in the face and shoulder in Portsmouth after refusing to hand over his pizza to two men.

Hampshire Police said between 9pm and 9.30pm on 9 August this year the victim, aged in his 20s, was stood at a bus stop in Kingston Road when he was approached by two men he did not know.

The men demanded he hand over his pizza. When the victim refused, he was threatened with violence and was punched in the face and shoulder.

The force has now released an image of two men they would like to speak to about the attack.

CCTV released by police. Credit: Hampshire Police

Anybody who has any information is being asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44230322163.

Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...