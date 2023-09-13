Play Brightcove video

Watch the full video report by ITV News Meridian's Richard Slee

A group of residents in the New Forest have organised their own nightly security patrols because they say the police have failed to tackle a huge increase in burglaries.

Villagers in Minstead say they are suffering from a crime wave but the police are not responding to their 999 calls.

It comes as some businesses in nearby Lyndhurst also say they are seeing an increase in shoplifting.

Hampshire Police says crime levels are not rising, but there are plans to increase the number of officers based in the area.

Thieves caught on CCTV breaking into a garage in Minstead Credit: ITV News Meridian

Colin Bunday, from Minstead, had thousands of pounds worth of tools stolen after thieves broke into his garage.

The raid was captured on CCTV but Colin says the police didn't turn up until days later.

He added: "They [the burglars] know the police are not going to be pursuing them. It was not a surprise, it was just a case of it's my turn.

"People are having outbuildings done every weekend down here."

Businesses in Lyndhurst also say they are seeing an increase in shoplifting Credit: ITV News Meridian

A similar story is told by Colin's neighbour Carrie Lampitt, who has lived in the village for 14 years.

She said: "We've never had this problem before, it just seems that it's happened all very recently. Very shocking for everyone involved - numerous friends and family have all been broken into and we just don't feel safe at the moment."

Residents say three properties in the neighbouring village of Winsor were broken into on Monday night (Sep 11).

A local farmer had £2,000 worth of tools stolen, a family had a 4x4 Gator worth £30,000 stolen and another property had sheds broken into.

Chief Inspector Nick Marsden, Hampshire Police

Hampshire Police says burglaries and theft offences in the area have actually declined in the past year and that a new model of policing is being rolled out with more emphasis on local officers responding to local crimes.

Chief Inspector Nick Marsden, from Hampshire Police, said: "As part of that we will be seeing more officers arriving in Lyndhurst, we are going to see neighbourhood enforcement teams to support our neighbourhood policing teams in the area, again working on information coming from the community to really target activity and help us detect crime."