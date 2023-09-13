A woman arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a toddler in Hampshire has now been released under investigation.

She remains detained under the Mental Health Act.

Police were called at 5.02pm on Sunday 10 September to a report of a girl who had gone missing from her home on Forge Road, Kingsley, Bordon.

The girl was found a short time later, unresponsive, in Kingsley Pond.

The two-year-old was taken to hospital in a serious condition but sadly died on Monday afternoon.

A vigil was held on Tuesday evening with flowers left in remembrance.

Among the many messages left one said "Sleep tight little girl".

The investigation is ongoing.

