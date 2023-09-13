A woman has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Maidstone.

Kent Police were called to Lower Boxley Road at 6pm on Monday 11 September 2023 where a man was treated for injuries consistent with stab wounds by South East Coast Ambulance Service.

The 52-year-old was confirmed to have died shortly after.

The woman, who was known to the victim, was taken into custody and an investigation was started by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate.

Stephane Langley, of Wilsons Lane, Maidstone has been charged with murder.

She was also charged with a count of possessing a knife in a public place.

The 54-year-old has been remanded in custody and will appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 13 September).

