A three year old boy has been rushed to hospital with a serious head injury following a crash in Calcot, Berkshire.

The collision, involving a black Range Rover Evoque and a pedestrian, took place on Royal Avenue at 3.44pm on Wednesday, September 13.

The boy continues to be treated at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving without due care and attention and driving whilst over a specified controlled drug limit. She has been released on police bail.

The boy continues to be treated at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Investigating officer PC Martin Danks, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: "I am appealing for any witnesses to this collision, whereby a young boy has sustained serious injuries, to please come forward.

"It is believed several people were in the area at the time of the collision and I ask that anyone who has not already provided a statement to police regarding what they saw contact us if they feel they have information that will assist my investigation.

"I am also looking for any dash-cam, video doorbell or CCTV footage of the area or of a black Range Rover Evoque being driven on Royal Avenue just prior to the collision. You can upload footage and send it to us via this site.

"Get in touch by calling the 24-hour non-emergency number 101 or by making a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230411234."