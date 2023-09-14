A man been jailed for eight years for the 'abhorrent' rape and sexual assault of two children in Southampton.

Declan Norman, 23, from Southampton coerced a child, who was 13-years-old at the time, into performing a sexual act on him in February 2020.

A court also heard Norman had raped and sexually assaulted a young girl between a period of 2014 and 2020.

While investigating the assaults, police found that the 23-year-old was in possession of a high volume of indecent images of children.

Officers found he had 88 Category A images, the most serious, 74 Category B images and 494 Category C images.

A jury found him guilty of rape against a child, sexual assault against a child and engaging in sexual activity with a child during a court case heard at Southampton Crown Court.

Declan Norman was sentenced to eight years with a further year extension.

He was also made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for an indefinite period and will be on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

On sentencing Detective Constable Ella Knight, the officer in case, said: “The abhorrent offences committed by Declan Norman have, and will continue to have, a lasting impact on both the victims. My admiration for the victims and their parents is commendable.

“It takes a great deal of courage for people to come forward and speak to us about incidents of this nature, and that should never be underestimated; especially for those who have shown maturity beyond their years.

"I hope this case goes to show that regardless of how long ago a serious sexual assault, or sexual activity has happened, we will work tirelessly to relentlessly pursue perpetrators and provide specialist support to survivors."

Hampshire Police is encouraging anyone who has been affected by sexual abuse to report this to officers on 101.

Links and support:

24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line - 0808 500 2222

Provides free, specialist and confidential support for victims of sexual violence or abuse. Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Rape Crisis - An umbrella organisation supporting the work of Rape Crisis Centres for women and girls across England and Wales.

