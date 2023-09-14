Motorists are being warned of delays after two lanes have been closed on the M27 in Hampshire.

This is because of a multi-vehicle accident.

It happened on the M27 Westbound from J10 A32 Wickham Road (Wickham) to J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham).

Police and National Highways are in attendance.

Normal traffic conditions are expected between 09:30 and 09:45.

