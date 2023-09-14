Thames Valley Police is appealing for the public's help to find a pregnant woman who has been missing for almost a week.

Louise, 29, was last seen on the afternoon of Friday 8 September in Rose Street, Wokingham.

Louise is a white female, around 5ft 5ins to 5ft 6ins tall with long dark brown hair and brown eyes. She is also six months pregnant.

It is not known what she was wearing when she was last seen.

She has also been known to visit Falkirk in Scotland.

Thames Valley Police has issued an urgent appeal to find Louise. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Investigating officer Sergeant Emma Read, part of the Problem Solving and Safeguarding Team, said: "We are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Louise who is currently missing.

"Louise was last seen in the area of Rose Street, Wokingham during the afternoon of Friday 8 September 2023.

"We’re growing increasingly concerned for her welfare, and would appeal to anybody who knows of her whereabouts to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

"If you know where she is, you can report this via our dedicated missing persons portal, or if you see her, please call us on 999, quoting reference 43230406993.

"Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111."