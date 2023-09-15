A 29-year-old motorcyclist from Gosport has been killed in a crash on the A27 in the early hours of the morning.

Emergency services were called to the westbound carriageway at Farlington at around 12:35 on Friday (15 September) to reports of a collision involving a blue Yamaha MT-125.

A 29-year-old man from Gosport was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed overnight but has since fully reopened. A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: "Did you see the motorcycle, a blue Yamaha MT-125, in the moments leading up to the incident, or did you witness the collision itself? "We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who was driving through the area at the time and captured anything via dash cam. "Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police is asked to call 101 quoting reference 44230376169/Op Karibiner. "Alternatively, go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire. police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ cor/tell-us-about-existing- case-report/"

