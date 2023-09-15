A large fire has broken out at Chatham Docks overnight (Friday 15 September).

Eight fire engines were called to the scene.

People living close by have been advised to close windows and doors.

Kent Fire & Rescue Service said: "People in the area surrounding Chatham Docks in Chatham, are advised to close windows and doors due to smoke coming from a large fire in the Docks.

"Eight fire engines are in attendance, and crews are working to extinguish the fire.

Please share this information with loved ones in the affected area who may not have access to the internet. Thank you."

