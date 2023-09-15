Meridian's winners have been selected for the Regional Fundraiser of the Year category in this year's Pride of Britain awards.

Maya Amangeldiyeva from Kent will represent the Meridian East programme and Tyler Murphy from Sussex was selected for the Meridian West and Thames Valley programmes.

Maya has raised £60,000 to run her free shop and food bank in Herne Bay and Tyler fundraises for the charity he set up which sends out boxes of toys to sick children in hospital and runs activities for disabled children, their siblings and parents.

When Maya was given the news by Meridian reporter Kit Bradshaw she fell to the floor and screamed excitedly: "This award for me represents the opportunity to help more people. It's real life here, it's real struggle here."

Play Brightcove video

The moment Maya found out she had won

In addition to all the work she does for her local community Maya has been to Ukraine and Turkey to hand out humanitarian aid and donations.

She is now turning her hand to focusing on male mental health and wellbeing too.

Her supporters said they were thrilled that Maya's fundraising and hard work had been recognised.

Many rely on the services she has set up which include an electrical bank, a furniture bank, free haircuts and free showers for the homeless.

Play Brightcove video

Residents were pleased Maya won

Meridian's other finalist set up Tyler's Trust after suffering a brain tumour at 12, undergoing radiotherapy at 16 and experiencing a stroke at the age of 18.

He was surprised with his award by Meridian's main presenter Matt Teale.

Now 26, Tyler said: "Honestly, I was not expecting this. This is a real honour.

"I'm going to try my best to help as many people as I can - because you really get it back."

Tyler's mum Jan Ellis, who nominated him for the award said: "I am beyond proud of him. Whatever he has to deal with he just takes it."

Play Brightcove video

The moment Tyler found out he had won

He came up with the idea to produce boxes full of toys to cheer up other young people in hospital when he was undergoing treatment himself.

Things spiralled from there and the Trust now give out hundreds of boxes every year and provide bags of essentials for parents too.

The Trust prides itself on supporting families long term when they have children suffering with brain tumours or other long term illnesses and disabilities.

Play Brightcove video

Tyler's supporters describe him as an "inspiration"

Our two finalists will attend the Pride of Britain Awards next month in London where they will compete with other finalists from other parts of the country for the title of Regional Fundraiser of the Year.

They were selected by a judging panel headed up by the former Hollyoaks and Holby City actor Jeremy Edwards who lives in Hampshire.

Jeremy said of the East decision: "This has been a very very tricky decision to make - we deliberated for quite some time. Everyone is so inspirational.

"But the final winner is just incredible for the work they are doing and the ripple effect they are having. Every town needs a Maya."

Of the West winner Jeremy said: "All four were so varied and all deserving. It's been harder than I imagined.

"But Tyler is still going through so much and that's the thing that resonated with me the most. Thirty operations, brain tumour, radiotherapy, a stroke and all he could think of was helping the other children on the ward.

"He still has mobility issues and he's doing sponsored walks - he's even getting money to pay to decide what colour his hair is gong to be.

"For me, he's a proper legend to be honest."

Actor Jeremy Edwards headed up our judging panel with Matt and Sangeeta Credit: ITV Meridian

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...