A woman is due in court, charged with stalking offences on the Isle of Wight.

Police say they have been investigating a series of incidents alleged to have taken place in Brading over a three month period.

54-year-old Amanda Jane Realey, of Lower Furlongs, Brading, has been charged with a number of offences alleged to have happened between 25 May and 14 September this year.

She is charged with stalking involving serious alarm or distress, relating to separate incidents of stalking a man and a woman.

She is also charged with sending by public communication network, an offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing message to a man on 20 June this year.

Realey is due to appear at Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court today (14 September).

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...