Investigations are underway into a crash in Hampshire in which an elderly driver has died.

The 85 year old woman was travelling southbound on the Allbrook Intersection, at the top of junction 12 off-slip for the M3.

Driving a white Peugeot 208, she was involved in a collision. No other vehicles were caught up in it.

Despite efforts of the emergency services and members of the public, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin has been informed.

Police are now urging any drivers who may have seen the crash on Friday 15 September, at around 3pm, or events leading up to it, to get in contact.

Officers are also keen for any Dash Cam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44230376993.

