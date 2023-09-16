Investigations are underway in Reading into a disturbance in which a number of people were assaulted.

Police say around 10 to 12 people were involved in the incident on Leopald Walk on Wednesday afternoon. No one was injured.

Officers found a knife and arrested two women on suspicion of assault by beating.

The 32 year old from Reading and 25 year old year old from Hackney were released on bail until 6 December.

Investigating officer PC Ben Cunningham said: “This incident occurred in the middle of the afternoon and I’m appealing to anybody who witnessed it or has information that can assist the investigation to please get in touch with us.

I would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV, mobile phone or other footage of the incident to contact the force.

You can do so by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43230411208.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

