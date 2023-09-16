More than 230 people arrive in UK in latest small boats Channel crossing

A total of 234 people in five small boats are the latest to have made the dangerous journey across the English Channel to the UK.

Home Office figures show the crossings on Friday mean a total of 628 people have arrived since Monday.

A total of 23,731 have been intercepted since the start of the year.

Personnel in protective clothing stand by a medical tent in Dover, Kent, following a small boat incident in the Channel Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

This figure is down on 2022 when by the same date last year, 29,755 people had crossed the Channel.

The latest crossings come as a political row has broken out following Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s indication his party would seek an EU-wide returns agreement which would involve taking a quota of migrants from the bloc.

The Tories have seized on the suggestion of closer ties to Brussels, claiming any such arrangement could lead to 100,000 EU migrants coming to the UK every year.

Labour dismissed the 100,000 figure as “total garbage” and insisted any partnership would focus on children with family in Britain rather than formally joining the EU’s official quota scheme as well as “smashing” the criminal people-smuggling gangs.

