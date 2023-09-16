A splash pad has been closed after tests showed "unsatisfactory" water quality results.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council announced the play area in Chineham Park is currently closed after routine testing was undertaken.

The council said the pad will remain closed until water quality returns to satisfactory levels.

In a social media post, a statement by the council said: "The welfare of the children using this play facility has to be our top priority and we regularly carry out this testing and cleaning of the facility to ensure this.

"We are working to get the splash pad back open as quickly as possible for families to enjoy before the splash pad closes for the autumn/winter months at the end of September.

"Updates will be made available on our website and our social media channels."

The council provides 150 play areas which are inspected daily or weekly depending on use to ensure they are safe and that the equipment is in good working order.

