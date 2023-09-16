When and where you can see the Red Arrows over the South

Play Brightcove video

The Red Arrows will be flying above the south today with a highpoint over the Southampton Boat show this lunchtime.

The team can be seen taking to the sky over Dorset - with the first point of view at 1:22pm in Swanage, moving across to Wareham, then Stuminster Marshall and onto Wimborne Minster at 1:26pm before heading into Hampshire and taking in Ringwood and Lyndhurst.

The thousands of visitors at the Southampton Boat Show will have a chance to see the flypast at 1:30pm.

Two other points of view in Hampshire - Bishops Waltham and New Arlesford - before the Royal Air Force's aerobatic team fly above Oxfordshire.

If you're in the county, look to the sky between 1:36pm in Newbury and 1:40pm in Oxford, for a chance to see the famous flying squad.

