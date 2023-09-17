Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a Southampton man missing since Saturday evening, Sept 16.

Ashley Gallagher, 35, was last seen on CCTV cameras on Britannia Road near St Mary's stadium at around 8.45pm.

Detectives say they are very concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen him to please contact police.

He was seen at around 8pm at Southampton train station and later captured on CCTV at 8.27pm in the Canute Road area of Ocean Village.

Ashley is described as:

White

6ft tall

Bald

Slim build and toned

Last seen wearing a dark red jumper and chinos

The CCTV stills were taken from the night he went missing and show the clothing he’s wearing.