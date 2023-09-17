Play Brightcove video

These dramatic videos were filmed by Brian Lovatt and Josi Bertoli

A water main which burst dramatically has caused extensive damage to a road surface in the Cowley area of Oxford.

Video filmed in Rymers Lane shows a jet of water shooting into the air after the pipe burst earlier this afternoon.

Thames Water were alerted and brought the leak under control soon after 3pm.

The force of the water has damaged the tarmac and left a large hole in the road.

Credit: @HolyBollards

A large hole remains in the road surface Credit: Josi Bertoli

A Thames Water spokeswoman said: "We received reports of a water leak on Rymers Lane in the early afternoon of Sunday, September 17.

"Our engineers have identified a burst water main and are now working to arrange the necessary permits to make the repairs.

"We are sorry to residents who may be impacted by this and would like them to know our teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly and safely as possible."