Former Southampton and England Under-16 star dies from rare cancer

A former England under-16 football star has died at the age of 24 from a rare form of bone cancer, his club has announced.

Ben Cull, a former academy player at Southampton Football Club, was diagnosed with the disease in 2017 – putting an end to his career.

Now the club has announced that it will be holding a minute’s applause in memory of the “extremely talented player” before its home game against Ipswich Town on September 19.

A club spokesman said: “Everyone connected with Southampton Football Club is devastated to hear the news of the tragic passing of Ben Cull.

“Ben, 24, was a former academy player at the club who joined in 2012 and rose through the age groups, representing the England U16 team and establishing himself in our U21 side.

“An extremely talented player, Ben’s skill on the pitch was complemented by his fantastic attitude and determination off it.

“Ben’s promising football career was cut short in 2017 after being diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, at which point he dedicated himself to charity fundraising events for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

“His efforts saw him become the inaugural inductee into the Southampton FC Academy Alumni Hall of Fame and win the Premier League’s Academy Alumni award.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Ben’s family, friends and his partner Daisy at this extremely difficult time.

“We will be holding a minute’s applause in memory of Ben before our home game against Ipswich Town on Tuesday September 19.”

In a heartbreaking post on Instagram, his fiancee Daisy Morrison wrote that Ben had proposed to her while he was in hospital just a few weeks ago.

"You and I both said we'd rather of met our soulmate and had less time, than lived a whole lifetime without each other.

"You were the reason I smiled every day, my reason to wake up, you were the first person I'd turn to with a problem.

"The person I felt safe next to every night, the person who made a whole room laugh, you were my reason for it all, you gave me a purpose.

