Police are investigating the cause of a fire which ripped through a large house in Barton-on-Sea.

More than 40 firefighters from Hampshire and Dorset tackled the blaze which destroyed the property in Marine Drive on Saturday.

A large property was destroyed Credit: HFRS

The alarm was raised at 8am and the surrounding area was cordoned off.

Police said no one was injured but a 72-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson.

A joint police and fire service investigation is under way to establish the circumstances of the fire.