Man arrested after fire rips through large home in Barton-on-Sea
Police are investigating the cause of a fire which ripped through a large house in Barton-on-Sea.
More than 40 firefighters from Hampshire and Dorset tackled the blaze which destroyed the property in Marine Drive on Saturday.
The alarm was raised at 8am and the surrounding area was cordoned off.
Police said no one was injured but a 72-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of arson.
A joint police and fire service investigation is under way to establish the circumstances of the fire.